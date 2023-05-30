Aftab Mohmand

In the district of Mansehra, a tragic incident of honor killing claimed the lives of a young girl and a boy. The dreadful incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Phulra police station. According to the police, a citizen named Gul Shahzada, residing in Sarrqi, lodged a report stating that his 16-year-old daughter, Kanwal Bibi, had been brutally murdered by her cousin.

The authorities at the Phulra police station revealed that the accused, identified as Shoaib, visited Kanwal Bibi’s residence and discovered her in a compromising situation with a 24-year-old young man named Nauman. Enraged by this sight, the accused resorted to a fit of anger and ruthlessly beat both Kanwal Bibi and Nauman with sticks inside the room, resulting in their tragic demise.

Upon receiving the information, the police promptly reached the scene, taking immediate action by apprehending the accused, Shoaib. A murder weapon was seized from the accused as evidence.

Furthermore, the police discovered the motorcycle belonging to the deceased Nauman parked outside the residence, which was subsequently taken into their custody. A case of double honor killing has been registered against the accused, who has been remanded in custody while further investigation is underway.

It is disheartening to note that a few days prior to this incident, another incident of honor killing occurred in Lower Dir, where a woman and her husband were tragically slain. The perpetrator, traveling in a car with his sister and brother-in-law, opened fire on them while en route to the Nadra office in Timergara, instantly taking their lives.

Earlier this month, yet another case of honor killing unfolded in Bajaur, where a married woman fell victim to this heinous act.

According to a report by the Aurat Foundation, an organization dedicated to women’s protection, more than 4,500 women have lost their lives in various incidents across Pakistan over the past decade, with a significant number of victims hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Although there are laws in place to prevent violence against women, the Aurat Foundation highlights that the lack of effective implementation has hindered the reduction of such incidents. Perpetrators involved in honor killings often happen to be relatives of the victims, and these cases are frequently resolved through reconciliation, preventing them from reaching a just and conclusive end.

