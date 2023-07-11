Abdul Sattar

A tragic incident occurred in Jalala Barey Shah, a locality within Mardan’s Takht Bhai Tehsil, where a man named Abdullah shot and killed his wife before taking his own life with a pistol. The motive behind this unfortunate act remains unknown.

Local sources revealed that Abdullah, the deceased, hailed from a political family and was the son of Khurshid Alam, a former candidate of the Muslim League PK 55.

Upon receiving the report, the Shergarh Police Station promptly responded, and the ambulance and medical team from Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene. They transferred the bodies of the deceased to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takhtbhai for post-mortem examinations.

Preliminary information provided by the police suggests that the twenty-four-year-old Abdullah was suffering from mental instability. The Shergarh police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

