Peshawar: A woman, in the metropolitan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, allegedly committed suicide during a video call with her boyfriend.

According to the police, on the 16th of this month, the body of a woman was discovered in a flat in the Gulberg area of Peshawar. The woman, identified as 28-year-old Haseena Bibi from Swabi district, had reportedly taken her own life during a video call.

Authorities state that Haseena, who was estranged from her husband and had conflicts with her family, was residing in a rented house in Gulberg along with her daughter.

Also Read: PTI Leader Asad Qaiser Vows Legal Action Against Detractors

Sehrish Khalid, a friend of the deceased, informed the police that Haseena had been speaking to him via a video call on WhatsApp at the time of the incident. Haseena’s daughter was also present during the call.

According to Sehrish, Haseena had a dispute with a male friend the day before the tragic event, and during the video call, she hung herself from a fan, uttering the words “I am fed up with life.”

It is worth noting that Peshawar has witnessed numerous cases of suicide or attempted suicide among women in recent years. According to records from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, 22 cases of suicide or attempted suicide by women were reported in Peshawar last year, with timely intervention preventing the loss of six lives.

In 2021, the police registered 47 cases of suicide and attempted suicide, many of which involved women. Additionally, in 2020, a total of 70 individuals, including 30 women, either took their own lives or made suicide attempts.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reports that in 2021, 275 suicides occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, with 77 of them being women.

However, human rights organizations argue that these statistics are based on reported complaints and cases registered with the police or compiled from media reports. They do not account for hundreds of incidents that go unrecorded by the police and unreported by the media.

Hits: 4