In a tragic turn of events, Rehan Zeb Khan, a dedicated activist from Bajaur tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, known for his relentless efforts in youth empowerment and social development, has been assassinated while campaigning as an independent candidate for the upcoming elections.

Rehan Zeb, who spent over a decade working on youth capacity building, peace initiatives, and national campaigns, aimed to address issues such as climate challenges, social injustice, corruption, and drug addiction. His endeavors earned him recognition as the “Insane Hero of the Pandemic” by the Government of Pakistan, specifically for his valiant efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

The activist, also a member of the National Youth Council and founder of the non-profit organization Rural Areas Water Association Pakistan, focused on providing water solutions for drinking and agricultural purposes in rural Pakistan.

Also Read: Election Manifestos in Pakistan: A Mirage of Promises Amidst Economic Realities

Rehan Zeb’s commitment to education led to the enrollment of thousands of children in schools, and his role in the Billion Tree campaign earned him an appointment to the National Youth Council by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Despite being a prominent leader within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in Bajaur, Rehan Zeb’s disagreement over ticket allocation in the upcoming elections led him to rebel against the party leadership. He chose to run as an independent candidate for the National Assembly seat, NA-8, and PK-22 in the Bajaur constituency.

Tragically, Rehan Zeb’s promising political journey was abruptly cut short when unknown assailants shot and killed him in the Siddiqabad area of Tehsil Khar. Three companions accompanying him sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

The untimely demise of Rehan Zeb Khan marks a devastating loss for the community and underscores the challenges faced by those advocating for positive change in the region.