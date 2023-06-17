Shazia Nisar

Sonia Shamroz Khan Jadoon, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Battagram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), has added another remarkable achievement to her name. She has been nominated for the prestigious International Policing Officer of the Year Award, making her the first Asian and second Muslim woman to receive this honor in the award’s 65-year history.

Notably, Khan is also the first woman DPO in KP. The International Policing Officer of the Year award recognizes Sonia’s exceptional work in combating violence against women.

Having received her primary education in Abbottabad, she pursued a degree in IT before completing an MBA. With a scholarship for her academic excellence, she obtained a degree in Criminology, focusing on Women’s Violence and Conflict, from a university in England.

Expressing her gratitude, Sonia Shamroz Khan stated, “I dedicate this award to the KP Police and all the mothers, sisters, and daughters of Pakistan. I am delighted that our efforts for women’s rights have gained global recognition. Despite the negative propaganda against our country, through our consistent and dedicated work, we can reshape Pakistan’s image.”

Hailing from the Hazara Division’s Abbottabad District, Sonia Shamroz Khan Jadoon is the daughter of Shamroz Khan Jadoon, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former provincial minister. She began her career as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Abbottabad and demonstrated her exceptional skills during her tenure as DPO of Chitral for two years. Currently, she serves as the DPO of Battagram.

Khan’s nomination for the International Policing Officer of the Year award acknowledges her tireless efforts to protect women’s rights and take strict legal action against crimes targeting women. The award ceremony will be held in Auckland, New Zealand.

As DPO of Chitral, she implemented various initiatives, including a complaint cell, to prevent forced marriages of women. She also collaborated with national and international organizations to advocate for women’s rights. Her concerted efforts significantly contributed to a notable reduction in the number of female suicides in Chitral.

Appreciating Sonia Shamroz Khan’s achievements, Akhtar Hayat Khan, the Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his pride in having such a brave police officer in the KP Police. He emphasized that Sonia’s accomplishments have brought global recognition to Pakistan and expressed his commitment to supporting and empowering women police personnel. The IG reiterated his dedication to encouraging women to assume higher positions and excel in their services.

DPO Battagram Sonia Shamroz Khan, acknowledging the support and encouragement she has received from her fellow officers, considers herself fortunate. She conveyed a powerful message to women, urging them to shed self-doubt and recognize their potential to excel in every field, thereby bringing fame to their country and nation.

