The transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is struggling to cope with social pressures and rejection from families due to their non-traditional gender identities. During the holy month of Ramadan, feelings of nostalgia overwhelm them, and they long for a return to the time when they used to break their fasts at the same table with their siblings and childhood friends.

Muskan, a resident of Peshawar, left her home at the age of 13 and has not returned home even after almost twenty years due to the rejection of her family. Muskan wipes tears from her cheeks and says that during Ramadan, especially at the time of Iftar, she breaks her fast with tears in her eyes. She is not happy with the life she is living but is forced to because of family rejection.

Gul Ghotai, a eunuch living in the Gul Bahar area, tried to reunite with her family at her sister’s wedding four years ago but was rejected and humiliated. This experience left her feeling that she wishes she had not been born to face such rejection by her family.

On the other hand, Trans Action’s President Farzana Riaz remembers the beautiful moments spent with her family and friends during Ramadan. She has been fasting for the past 38 years without her family and remembers her relatives and friends every year.

However, celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr is a very difficult day for the transgender community to spend in isolation. They long to exchange greetings with their loved ones and reminisce about the religious festival enjoyment that they enjoyed in their childhood.

Katrina, a member of the transgender community, urged religious scholars to play their role in educating people about the rights of transgenders who are God’s creation, and that their gender complexity is natural and not optional. She demanded that the government take steps to ensure the rights of transgenders to give them a respectable place in society.

Overall, the transgender community in KP is facing a difficult life due to rejection by families and society, and they deserve equal rights and respect as human beings.

