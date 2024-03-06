Transgender Killed in Peshawar Shooting, Prompts Outcry Against Rising Violence

According to the police, Umar Nawab, known as Asma Shah, fell victim to unknown assailants in Iqbal Plaza, a residential area for transgenders on Dalazak Road.

In Peshawar, a transgender individual lost her life, and three others, including a passerby, sustained injuries in an incident of firing by unidentified individuals. The injured have been swiftly transported to the hospital for necessary medical attention.

Just two days ago, Kalaji, a transgender individual, was also wounded in a shooting incident at Iqbal Plaza. The police, responding promptly to the shooting, dispatched a substantial force to the scene and initiated a search operation to apprehend the fugitive suspects.

According to the police, Umar Nawab, known as Asma Shah, fell victim to unknown assailants in Iqbal Plaza, a residential area for transgenders on Dalazak Road. Maqsood, alias Garma, and Irfan, alias Bijli, were also injured in the incident. Additionally, a passerby named Abrar sustained injuries during the firing.

Also Read: Renowned Economist Muzzammil Aslam Appointed Advisor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Confirming the incident, ASP Faqirabad Muhammad Aleem stated that law enforcement personnel swiftly reached the location upon receiving information. A comprehensive effort, including raids and the use of CCTV footage, is underway to apprehend the culprits.

Arzoo, the President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transgender Organization, expressed condemnation for the increasing incidents of firing targeting transgenders. She lamented the continued cruelty against the community, emphasizing the urgent need to address such violence.

Human rights activists, echoing the sentiments of the transgender organization, strongly condemned sexual and physical violence against transgender individuals. Arzoo affirmed the commitment to ensuring the swift arrest of the accused through the available footage.

Providing alarming statistics, transgender organization leader Farzana revealed that 127 transgender individuals have been killed from 2015 to 2024. In the past year alone (2023), eight individuals from the transgender community lost their lives, and the toll has already reached four this year.

Farzana highlighted the concerning fact that, since 2015, over 3,000 cases of murder, attempted murder, and sexual violence have been reported, yet none of the perpetrators involved in these incidents have faced punishment.