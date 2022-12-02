TransPeshawar, the operator of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Friday to announced to complete the integration of bus services with the Google Maps.

A statement issued here said that this will help the commuters better plan their commute and they will be able to use the Google Maps to easily locate their BRT stations.

It said that the Google Maps widely used for travel related information and transit systems are linked with the maps world over, which ensures travel facilities as well led to an increase in number of commuters.

TransPeshawar, chief executive officer Fayyaz Ahmed Khan at this occasion said that Google decided to integrate with Zu Peshawar on the excellent and systematic Zu Peshawar offers. He said that Zu Peshawar extends thanks to the Google team for their timely assistance and cooperation. Mr Khan said that the integration will help commuters to better plan their commute to work, education, health, shopping and other facilities.

He said that about 250,000 commuters were using the Peshawar BRT on daily basis.

Farhan Qureshi, Google Pakistan country director said that they were very pleased to announce this partnership with TransPeshawar. “We know many Pakistanis use rely on public transport, so making bus stops information available on Google Maps is an exciting opportunity to help people to plan journeys and get from A to B easily.

Hits: 6