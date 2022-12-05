Outlawed Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has issued threats to polio workers in South Waziristan Lowe district, forcing them to stop performing their duties.

Official sources said that following militant threat, assistant commissioner Wana has called a meeting of polio workers. The meeting was attended by the district health officer Inayatur Rehman, additional commissioner Dr Sadiq Ali and leaders of Wana Siyasi Ittehad Ayaz Wazir, Taj Muhmad Wazir and Asadullah Wazir.

At this occasion, the sources said that DHO and AC Wana pleaded to the polio workers to continue their works and nothing will happen to them. “District administration and health department will try to find out a solution in case of anything happening,” the officials said.

Besides, the AC Wana also assured the polio workers of increasing security and asked them to not postpone polio campaign due to militants’ threats.

However, the polio workers despite the administration assurances, announced to boycott the polio campaign. They said that after the TTP threats, they cannot risk their lives and not going to be part of polio campaign.

Earlier TTP had announced to start attacks on security personnel in KP and merged districts.

In addition to this, TTP has dispatched notes to individual polio workers in South Waziristan Lower district, warning them to keep away from polio campaigns otherwise they will face consequences.

Hits: 8