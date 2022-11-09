Two police personnel were martyred while two others injured when unidentified attackers attacked Raghazai police station in Birmal tehsil of South Waziristan during early hours of Wednesday.

Police sources said that the attackers also torched a police vehicle during the attack.

Martyred police personnel were identified as Hameedullah and Farmanullah. In addition to this, the attackers also managed to stole another government vehicle as well as government issued arms. The injured and martyred were later shifted to hospital.

On the other hand, source said that the attackers left the vehicle belonging to the Station House Officer in the way before fleeing from the scene. Sources said that the attackers outnumbered the police personnel.

