ISLAMABAD: The U.S. Embassy Islamabad concluded a two-day conference on “Countering Trafficking in Persons (TIP) in Pakistan” to strengthen institutional capacity to reduce trafficking in persons and also help victims get needed support.

In his opening remarks at the event, U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome said, “Human trafficking erodes the rule of law, the safety of our communities, the security of our borders, and the strength of our economy. When we work together—across government, business, and civil society—to achieve the goals of combating human trafficking, we create a fairer and more equitable world.” He was joined by chief guest Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza, who acknowledged the efforts of the U.S. government in supporting anti-trafficking efforts in Pakistan.

Thanking the organizers, Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) and the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN), for their work in coordinating the two-conference, Deputy Chief of the U.S. Mission to Pakistan Andrew Schofer added, “The exchange of ideas and coordination amongst all players is a critical part of addressing the issue of trafficking in persons.”

Besides, scholars and anti-human trafficking experts from both the U.S. and Pakistan attended the conference, which included plenary sessions special sessions, and five working groups to discuss expected roles of a broad range of stakeholders to counter TIP – including parliamentarians, law enforcement, judiciary and prosecution, civil society, academia, and media.

Hits: 1