A delegation of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) led by Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, USG/Executive Secretary from UN-ESCAP and UN-HABITAT Pakistan led by Mr, Jawed Ali Khan, Habitat Programme Manager, UN Habitat visited flood affected areas in Nowshera and UN Habitat Adaptation Fund project sites. Meetings were held meetings with Stakeholders and the partner communities.

On arrival at Nowshera the team held meeting with the officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Nowshera Kalan at TMO office in which he shared the effects of floods 2010 and also the floods of 2022 on the communities living in slum areas of Nowshera. Mr. Jawed Ali Khan, Country Programme Manger UN-HABITAT further explained the purpose and importance of the Adaptation Fund Project. He acknowledged the cooperation of both the communities as well as of its Implementing Partners including the Shehersaaz welfare trust. He also asked the flood affected communities to extend their cooperation and support in designing of similar other projects in their area. Another presentation was also given by Ms. Almas Shakoor the Executive Director of Shehersaaz Welfare Trust.

A field visit of community center in Nowshera Kalan slum areas was then conducted by the entire delegation. In the community Centre two group meetings were organized; One with male members of the community and the other with female members of the communities. After detailed discussions with both of the community groups a question-answer session was also held.

The Executive Secretary of the UN-ESCAP Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, appreciated the efforts being done by Implementing Partners of the Adaptation Fund project in Nowshera. She also appreciated the cooperation, participation and active involvement of both the men and women members of the community in the project activities. The team under her leader ship also discussed various community related matters and appreciated the efforts of the donors and implementing partners. She proposed that such best practices need to be documented and disseminated to all concerned institutions including the UN agencies.

The community members were comprised of men, women, youth and elderly of the slum areas of Nowshera. The community members proposed the UN delegation to also initiate activities on livelihood promotion and provision of safe drinking water through establishment of filtration plants and other technologies to harvest drinkable water at Mohalla/Hamlets levels. They also suggested to initiate income generation activities for the women headed houses and the houses led by the widows and orphans.

The Executive Secretary was deeply moved by the miseries of the community due to damage of their houses and loss of livelihood opportunities and assured in collaboration with UN Habitat they will do their best to improve the livelihood conditions and provision of clean drinking water.

