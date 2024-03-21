Parents wield significant influence over their children’s mental well-being, shaping their personalities and molding their futures. The phrases and expressions used in daily conversations can leave lasting impressions on young minds, potentially impacting their mental health.

Dr. Aizaz Jamal stresses the importance of distinguishing between mental disorders and psychological problems, urging parents to seek appropriate support when needed.

Differences between mental disorders and psychological problems

Mental disorders may be congenital or inherited, while psychological problems often arise from environmental factors and can be treatable with support. Recognizing these differences is crucial for effective treatment and support for affected children.

What People Will Say!

Dr. Aizaz Jamal addresses the harmful practice of hiding a child’s mental health issues due to societal stigma. He urges parents to seek help without fear of judgment, emphasizing that psychologists aim to address various problems and enable children to lead normal lives. Stigmatizing mental health concerns only perpetuates misconceptions and prevents children from receiving the help they need.

Parents must provide equal attention to all their children, avoiding favoritism that can lead to issues like inferiority complexes and psychological distress. Encouraging open dialogue and understanding about mental health is essential for fostering a supportive environment where children can thrive emotionally and psychologically.