The United States, through USAID Pakistan, has partnered with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to bring wheat seed and fertilizer to farmers in flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The United States has provided close to $100 million in flood-related relief for Pakistan, and part of this effort is the $8 million

U.S. partnership with FAO to help Pakistani farmers overcome natural calamities, restore livelihoods for flood-affected households, and build long term food security and climate resilience.

Speaking at an event announcing the delivery of this assistance, Ambassador Blome said, “The U.S. is committed to working with Pakistan through a Green Alliance framework to strengthen climate resilience, pursue energy transformation & foster economic growth.”

Hits: 5