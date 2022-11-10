Hasnain Gul

Student life for everyone around the globe is a learning platform. Especially when we are in university life, we learn new things, technicalities, theories, and concepts with more eagerness, sagacity, and a mature mindset than in college or school life. In my four years of college, I learned many things passionately but never learned a single lesson about diversity.

If I talk about my city, Quetta, we see it as a land of cultural diversity because in Quetta almost all communities are represented; in fact, minorities are also represented there.

If we visit any of our universities in Quetta, we find students from every community living in the city. Despite the fact that you never sense any level of tolerance or acceptance among the students, we learn the concept of diversity if we get selected for any kind of delegation, competition, scholarship, or other extracurricular activity.

But the students who never participate in workshops, seminars, student clubs, or societies in universities and never avail themselves of any scholarship, fellowship, or delegation opportunity, how do they learn about the main concept of diversity?

Diversity and cultural awareness in the classroom are critical, according to a Drexel University School of Education article.

In the census of their research article about diversity and cultural acceptance, they mention that in 2044, the minority student population of Latinos, African Americans, and Asians would surpass the number of white students.

Diversity leads us to succession and gives us a chance to understand others’ situations, efforts, intelligence, thoughts, and belief systems. Diversity is more than just living and studying in the same geographical area and institute. Diversity teaches us how to tolerate little things and how to tackle stereotypes and misconceptions about any community. We learn acceptance from diversity and know the strengths of different ethnic groups and communities. According to the research-based journal “Education Resources Information Centre,” there is a lack of structural diversity in the educational institutes of Pakistan.

Students have a less critical thinking approach due to a lack of diversity experiences. The article “Global Youth” conveys the message that if we experience diversity from people who are different from us in rituals, life styles, and language, it develops acceptance in ourselves and diminishes our misconceptions about them. Educate the students and next generations about diversity and promote diversity in educational institutes, especially in universities, to make our next generation global citizens.

A diverse educating framework also drives creativity when we use knowledge, data, and facts, according to the EU Business School. Group activities and assignments with diverse people help to create a positive environment in the classroom and also develop group dynamics for collaborative and creative learning. Diversity is as effective among faculty as it is among students. Learning about different cultural mindsets encourages students to think critically and to reject stereotypes. Diversity in the classroom environment makes a great impact on student performance, and students achieve more and work smarter in a multicultural environment, according to research conducted by the Queens University of Charlotte.

