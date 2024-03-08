Today, the global celebration of International Women’s Day echoes across the world, uniting nations, including Pakistan, in a shared commitment to amplify the voice for women’s rights and protection. While this day serves as an essential reminder, it prompts reflection on the daily roles and contributions of women that extend far beyond this annual event.

Women worldwide grapple with multifaceted challenges, compelling various organizations to address and resolve these issues. Designating just one day a year for International Women’s Day may seem insufficient given the ongoing struggles faced by women.

In our immediate surroundings, particularly within our homes, our lives are intricately woven with relationships with women. From the moment we open our eyes each morning, our connections with mothers, sisters, grandmothers, and sisters-in-law shape our daily experiences. Indeed, our day unfolds, beginning and concluding with the influence of women.

While society may be often considered male-centric, I contend that women are the architects of our societal fabric. A woman seamlessly fulfills roles as a mother, wife, sister, and daughter-in-law, contributing significantly to the enrichment of a man’s life. A mother’s nurturing embrace serves as a child’s initial education, and a woman’s supportive hand often stands behind a man’s success.

The words of Napoleon, the revered ruler of France, resonate: “Give me good mothers, and I will give you the best nation.” Motherhood epitomizes a pure and loving relationship, wherein a woman embodies heaven as a mother, showers mercy and blessings as a daughter, and personifies faithfulness as a wife. Beyond these roles, she becomes the nurturing aunt, the life-giving grandmother, and the adornment of the house as the sister-in-law.

Within the household, men and women engage in different roles, both within offices and at home. While they share external work responsibilities, the dynamics change upon returning home. The man often retreats to the bedroom to rest, while the woman seamlessly transitions to the kitchen, as it remains an integral part of her responsibilities.

Reflecting on my own experiences, I’ve witnessed my mother tirelessly working from dawn to dusk. As a woman, I never questioned her about fatigue, echoing the societal sentiment that deems it her responsibility.

Upon reflection, I now recognize the immense burden mothers bear for their children and the importance of acknowledging their need for rest. Beyond the confines of International Women’s Day, there lies a profound appreciation for the daily contributions of women in shaping the tapestry of our lives.