Memorandum of understanding (MoUs) worth US $ 8 billion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government signed with foreign investors at Dubai Expo earlier in January lack any legal value, officials said.

Official sources said that under the government procedures, it was necessary to float tenders for every project which will be awarded to the lowest bidder.

Earlier in January this year, the KP government claimed to sign 44 MoUs amounting to US$ 8 billion with international investors at the Dubai Expo.

On the other hand, officials claimed that distribution of gift hampers and USB sticks alone at the event cost the province’s kitty to the tune of Rs 45 million. Besides, a large number of government employees also took their families on tour at government expenses. Two of the employees were reportedly project employees.

The KP government has spent Rs 490 million on the Dubai Expo.

Official sources said that the government has participated in the expo to attract investors to the province. However, the source said that the impression that the investment worth US$ 8 billion was destined for the province was not correct one. He said that under the government rules, all projects need to be advertised. The official said that all interested investors will apply for the project and whoever offers the lowest bid will get it.

On the other hand, an official who was in part of the government entourage to Dubai claimed that he had his reservations over expenses incurred on hotel lodging of participants, their transport and other expenses. “Some of the participants were given very good rooms and vehicles,”he said. Besides, the official added that some officials who were in the entourage of a senior bureaucrat were also given extra vehicles. “Both the employees who work in a project also had their families with them,” he said.

On the other hand, director tourism Kamran Afridi when approached for comments said that about 14,000 USB sticks were distributed in the event. However, he refused to share the details of expenses incurred.

He said that the government owned company hired services of a Dubai based entourage company, which provided facilities to them.

Mr Afridi said that the additional chief secretary has formed two committees and one of them will keep in touch with the investors, with whom the provincial government has signed MoUs. On the other hand, the second committee will review existing legislation to facilitate the investors.

However ,he added that even in case of the MoUs, open tenders will be floated before the launch of any project and a successful bidder will be given the project.

Besides, he said that many investors have shown interest and also toured the province.

Regarding the expenses, he said that only 40 per cent of allocated expenses were utilized. He said that all the arrangements were made by the KP Board of Investment and Trade while the tourism authority was coordinating with them.

KPBOIT chief executive Hassan Daud Butt did not share the details of the expenses incurred on the event despite earlier making a promise.

However, KPBOIT marketing specialist Ammara said that 44 MoUs were signed at the expo in five sectors. She said that two MoUs were signed with the Bank of Khyber, 13 with integrated tourism zones, two mining, 11 economic zones, 11 energy and five in other sectors.

Ms Ammara said that only 30 to 35 percent of allocated expenses were utilized during the event.

She said that only relevant technical people were taken to Dubai and they paid for the family’s expenses from their pocket.