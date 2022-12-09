ISLAMABAD: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Elizabeth Horst visited Islamabad December 8-9 to discuss U.S. support for Pakistan’s flood recovery with government leaders. She also spoke with members of Pakistan’s civil society to discuss initiatives to combat gender-based violence, as well as strategies to ensure underserved communities are represented in flood recovery efforts.

The United States has provided more than $97 million to support flood relief, food security, and disaster preparedness in Pakistan this year. PDAS Horst’s visit was part of an ongoing effort to explore further ways to support Pakistan’s flood recovery and resilience, including through the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance.

The U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance is a framework to address shared challenges relating to agriculture, energy, water, and other environmental issues; to strengthen climate resilience; and to foster inclusive economic growth. These issues are even more critical in the aftermath of the devastating floods.

During her visit, PDAS Horst met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, and Chief of Staff of the National Disaster Management Authority Brigadier Naik Nam. Her discussions underscored the U.S. government’s commitment to working with Pakistan to support its flood recovery efforts, improve access to renewable energy, respond to climate change, and address challenges that stand in the way of expanding trade and investment between our countries.

