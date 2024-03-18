The trial for the murder of a female madrasa teacher accused of blasphemy in Dera Ismail Khan has reached its conclusion, with Additional Sessions Judge 2 Dera Muhammad Jameel delivering the verdict. The teacher was brutally slain with a knife.

In this notorious case, two students of the madrasa have been sentenced to death and fined Rs. 2 million each for their role in the heinous crime. Additionally, a minor student involved in the incident has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined one million rupees due to being a juvenile offender.

Public Prosecutors Tanseer Ali Advocate and Haji Shakeel Advocate represented the prosecution, while Asad Aziz Advocate defended the accused during the proceedings.

The incident occurred on March 29, 2022, at the Jamia Islamia Falah Al-Banat madrassa gate, situated on Multan Road in Dera Ismail Khan. Three 18-year-old students, Razia Hanifa, Ayesha Noman, and Umra Aman Hanifa, intercepted the 18-year-old teacher as she arrived at the madrasa, holding her at knifepoint before brutally slaughtering her.

The victim’s uncle, identified as “S” Bibi, recounted receiving the tragic news from the madrassa’s management while at home. Upon arrival at the scene, he discovered his niece’s mutilated body lying in the street.

Describing her as a dedicated teacher, he revealed that the fatal attack occurred as she arrived at the madrasa gate in the morning. The police swiftly apprehended the three assailants based on his initial statement, recovering the murder weapons from them.

Initial statements provided to the police by the arrested students claimed that they were acting upon the dream narrated by a fellow student, who alleged that the deceased had committed blasphemy. Believing that the perpetrator of the killing would be rewarded with paradise, they carried out the brutal act based on this unfounded accusation.