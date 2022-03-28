Sher Alam Shinwari

Veteran music composer ST Sunny has advised young artists to focus on quality stuff if they want to reclaim the past glory of rhythmical traditions be it folk, film or pop. Born on July 23, 1944 in Peshawar Kohati gate area, Samuel Thakur Dass alias ST Sunny, he did his graduation from Edwardes College Peshawar and developed a penchant for music.

He sliced out some moments to share his past memories about Pashto film industry. “Owing to my passion, my father Thakur Dass, a lawyer by profession allowed me to learn the basic intricacies of music from a perfect ustad and after 15 years I was able to play harmonium and some notes of classical music.

There came, the golden era of Pashto film industry and I was given the opportunity to compose music for Pashto movie ‘ Baaz Auo Shahbaz’ released in 1974, its songs proved a milestone. Soon he became the most sought after musician for radio, TV, stage and film.

ST Sunny remained off the screen for the a long time , he recently appeared in an interview with a noted YouTuber and author of book Pakhto filamoona, Haji Aslam Khan in which he dwelt on a number of issues related to Pashto cinema and playback music. He said that his father used to teach English language in second time and had also founded Khyber Law College in Peshawar from where hundreds of students were passed out as he motivated others to get education, in way he was a social activist.

Mr. Sunny said that he no children and last year his wife passed away and left him alone living in his own small home in Lahore. He said that KP people especially Pakhtuns honoured him with great respect saying folk singer Khial Mohammad was a great blessing for the KP and the country at large . “Khial Mohammad is such a great folk artist that no other artist would ever replace him. I have worked with almost great musicians and folk singers and most were top of the list. Pashto cinema could reclaim its past glory if quality music composition was focused,” he observed.

“I don’t have a record of my works but I can safely say my compositions exceed over 10,000 including Urdu, Hindko and Punjabi in addition to Pashto. Pashtun audience catapulted my image in the world of music. Long ago, I have shifted to Lahore but my heart throbbed with Peshwarites. I would advise young artists to remain focused on the quality of music contents as it used to be the strength of Pashto cinema,” the musician observed.

Talking about past glory of pollywood , he said that quality music was among the perquisites for a super hit flick saying that musicians were trained to produce playback music contents that suited the situation and mood of the film overall disposition and anything below that would never fit into scheme of things.

S T Sunny said that he had even sung for few Pashto movies but his forte was composition for other top black icons including Hidayatullah, Khial Mohammad, Gulnar Begum and Kishwar Sultana because, he stated their voices would guarantee the’ on screen’ success of the movies.

The veteran musician drifted away from the music world in late 90s when Pashto cinema was blurred by what he dubbed as ‘ vulgarity, violence and obscenity’ however he said , quality composition could revive the silver screen if budding artists devoted attention to notes of strength . Pashto music should be revived and should not be comprised at the cost commercialism he argued.

I drifted away from the cinema industry because quality music was comprised and obscenity crept in the cinema business and it really ruined Pollywood. I am still read if offered for quality composition and I would love Pashto musicians to work with if they want to.

“I still believe if given a chance I can craft sound images for playback singers as Pashto music scene has large space for new experiments. With horizons new digital world, voices could do wonders, Pashto folk singers have great talent,” Mr. Sunny hoped.