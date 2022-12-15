Hudabia Iftikhar

Whenever something about marriage is mentioned, a famous Urdu idiom pops up in mind, that is “shadi ka laddu jo khaye wo bhi pachtaye, jo na khaye wo bhi pachtaye”, meaning anyone who tastes the sweet of marriage regrets, and anyone who does not taste the sweet of marriage also regrets.

However, all those people who are eager to get married neglect the saying about regret after marriage and are only focused on unraveling the issue about the right age of marriage.

In a patriarchal society, the pressure of getting married at the right time is immense for girls. In such societies a date of expiry is predefined for girls, as if they are not living beings but utilities that are inefficacious after a fixed term.

Since childhood, a girl is continuously reminded that as soon as she crosses a particular age she will stop receiving marriage proposals.

What is the right age for marriage?

Even in Pakistani society there is an age limit of marriage for women. It is believed that under all circumstances a girl should get married between the age bracket of 15 to 25 years. “The age will pass”, a commonly used phrase, as though age is a train, if not caught on time, would leave one in remorse.

If a girl crosses this fictitious age limit due to any reason, such as pursuing her education, the society places her in a court where the judge and jury both roles are played by the society itself. The girl, unfortunately, gets no advocate in this court of society, not even her parents.

This way the girl is criticized and ridiculed by implying that she has become obsolete and now no one would want to marry her.

Marriage with a younger man… are you crazy?

In Pakistani society, a man can acceptably get married at any age and time of his life, even if he is nearing his death and the woman is half his age. Nevertheless, if a woman chooses to do the same, she is ridiculed and mocked. In case, a woman decides to marry a man younger than her she gets to face a myriad of criticism, taunts and mockery for wanting to be a bride in old age.

Then comes the same old clichéd response of family, friends and relatives that “what will people say…”

However, successful and intelligent women, like Priyanka Chopra (Actress, 10 years older than her husband), Yasra Rizvi (Actress & Director, 10 years older than her husband), Gohar Khan (Actress, 12 years older than her husband), Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron (First Lady of France, 25 years older than her husband), and Neha Kakkar (Singer, 6 years older than her husband), chose to go against the obnoxious equation of gender and age of marriage to marry men half their ages.

These women put their happiness first and followed their hearts. Now all of them are living their lives happily.

How will the generation move forward?

Generally, when marriage proposals are being considered nobody is concerned about the man’s age because the entire attention is diverted on knowing the woman’s age.

For a proposal to be finalized, a woman being of young age is the foremost condition, because mainly people believe that younger women have greater ability to give birth. People fail to take into account that having offspring depends on the father as much as it depends on the mother.

Will this marriage be successful?

People who correlate a woman’s marriage with her age have completely different opinion for men. They usually assume that if a woman marries a man younger than her their marriage cannot be successful, as issues arise in such marriages and the marriage ends soon.

In order to demolish this misunderstanding, I’ll give you an example of my own relative who is a CSS Officer. He married a woman 7 years older than him and they are living a happy and satisfied life.

They have been married for almost ten years now. They don’t have any children yet. His mother constantly insists him to have another wife but he does not agree to this. Not having children does not affect him because he loves his wife and is happy with her.

Although, parents want to educate their daughters and see them standing on their own feet, despite that the worry of the daughters exceeding their age of marriage keeps eating them from inside.

The society needs to accept that it is a woman’s basic right to marry the person of her choice, whether older or younger. This right has been established in Islam, the examples of Prophets also explicate that the wedlock of a man and woman is not dependent on their age. The country’s constitution also acknowledges the right of marriage of choice for woman.

I would like to end this blog with a question, do you also feel that there should be a fixed age of marriage for women?

Hudabia Iftikhar is a feature writer and blogger.

