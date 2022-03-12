Hudaibia Iftikhar

Shazia Khan, a resident of Nowshera district says she finds herself unable to meet the expense of her child’s private tuition fee. Her child is enrolled in expensive school and she tries to meet child’s educational expenses by cutting corners as they want their only to excel in education.

Private tuition is becoming an increasingly popular activity for many parents to help increase their child’s academic ability. Tuition is not only good for the students who might be behind for the school work or stressed in the classroom but some students consider it necessary because it helps them to continue their studies in the flow and if they encounter any difficulties in a certain subject that they would be able to resolve it without losing interest in that topic.

Shazia said that she has completed her education from a government institution and the new courses are complicated to understand for her and that was why she has arranged private tution for her kid.

She told TNN that if the teachers of private schools do difficult task with children in school and not give them tricky tasks for home so that it would help the middles or lower class families to save their tuition fee by doing homework with them by their own. Ms Shazia said that the arrangement of tuition for children made them irresponsible and they got dependent on others instead of completing homework.

On the other hand, there is divergence of opinion about pros and cons of private tuition for children.

Afshan, a tutor, and resident of Nowshera Cantonment consider the tuition classes necessary for children. She said that private tuition fosters good learning habits among children and those who attend the tuition classes were more likely to elucidate problems by asking questions of their tutor or school teacher.

She said that the majority of parents were busy with their own chores and they find less time for their children therefore, they hire the tutors for them so that their jobs do not disturb the studies of their children.

She explained that some parents bring their children to her with the complaint that they are not highly educated and cannot teach their kids on their own. Also, they want their kids to not be left behind and get into the routine of doing school work outside of school hours.

Alishba Gul, a student of class 6th who regularly attends private tuition classes after school said that no doubt that her school teachers are quite hard working and try their best to successfully get through the full term curriculum but unfortunately, a concept quickly touched on in the classroom used to be easily forgotten, or she do not fully understand a certain concept before the class moves to the next topic.

Alishba said that she was not able to complete her homework on time and all of the copies were remain incomplete because there was no pressure of work on her which turned lazy. She added that now after the tuition classes her tutor help her lot to accomplish all of his work properly and learn all the tests on time.

The competition is very tough for children these days and everyone wants to obtain good grades and achieve something superior in their lives which need extra effort and confidence. The more confident the child is in knowledge, the more confident they become. If the child is confident in his/her class they will be more likely to participate, ask and answer questions as they while doing their work on time don’t feel embarrassed when they do so, said Ms Afshan.