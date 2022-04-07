Shumaila Afridi

Latifur Rehman was a student of class VIII at Government High School Bora, before he quit studies.

He said that he had to stop studies as the school was too far away from my home and there was no transport facility in the village. These days, Mr Rehman spends most of his time working as a daily wage laborer and playing cricket and games on mobile phone.

“My students like me quit education due to the remoteness of the school,” he said.

Mr Rehman said that most of the area’s kids’ futures were in jeopardy due to the absence of proper educational facilities.

It is worth mentioning that a government primary school was set up in Bora village in 1964. This school was upgraded to high level in 1980. However, in 2010, militants had blown up the school during the Taliban insurgency in the area and it remained close for about a year after it.

Even after the restoration of peace, the area’s students kept attending classes in tents for more than seven years.

The reconstruction of the school was started in 2019 with the cooperation of the USAID; however, the authorities shifted its students to primary school no 3 of the area.

This led to upending working of all primary schools in the area as primary school no 3 students were shifted to school no 4 and those of no 4 were shifted to school no 5.

Thus education of all four schools in the area was disturbed.

Abdul Wahid, principal of Bora High School, said that besides students, teachers were also facing problems. Mr Wahid said that the school lacked a staff room and office. He said that they have turned a room into an office and staff room.

“Even there are no chairs and tables for teachers,” he said.

Mr Wahid said that they have made several complaints for the absence of facilities; however, they all have fallen on deaf ears.

Hassan Khel area education officer Khalid Mahmood said that the USAID was reconstructing the school. However, he said that absence of funds with the contractors was causing the delay in the reconstruction work.

“The contractor was in talks with the USAID while we have also held meetings with the relevant officials of district administration regarding the area’s schools,” he said.

On the other hand, local people have blamed the education department for negligence, which was destroying the future of their children. The locals said that due to the absence of school buildings, their children were unable to continue their education.

They said that the education officials were unable to properly utilize the funds released by the department and that was why the education system was in shambles.