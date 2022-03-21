Shahid Khan

Journalist lives revolve around the news cycle; however, the news, for its part is subject to the limitations imposed by the time. Journalists often work against tight deadlines while at the same competing against reporters working for rival outlets. In addition, to this they also undergo rigorous process of confirmation and verification and the entire process puts the reporters in mental stress.

Though, it is not easy to define the stress journalists living with and their role in spreading of fake news in the age of social media. In the past, people have to wait for news till the arrival of next edition of a newspaper; however, internet and mobile phone has fundamentally changed the news ecosystem.

In the age of ubiquitous social media, a journalist has always to be ready for breaking news, doing follow up, reporting the impact of events and questions that one particular issue gives birth to.

Journalist not only report whatever is uttered by politicians and other high profile personalities, but limitation imposed by the fine balance between verification and tight deadline puts the reporters in a bind, making them suffer from stress.

Besides, journalists working for electronic media even have little time to verify news reports. They have short time to confirm and file their reports after reaching at the scene, confirm the occurrence from several sources.

After going through this grueling routine, journalists only have a couple of minutes to confirm the news from relevant authorities. On the other hand, they also have to grapple with demanding editors at the other hand of news cycle.

Dr Khalid Mufti, a psychiatrist said that more than 60 percent of reporters in Peshawar suffer from severe depression, which affects their routine life as well eating and sleeping patterns.

The reason is that most of the journalists have a feeling that their job is not permanent but they can be told at any time that the company does not need your services.

Contractual nature of journalist’s job is also one important reason for the ongoing stress, as organization can throw them out anytime.

Dr Mufti said that the journalist have to worry about their family if something happens to them in the course of reporting or fear of reprisals from influential people due to the reporting.

Besides, several government regulations and laws also make a reporter’s job very difficult.

Dr Mufti said that journalist have to do the work of verification against a deluge of reports from the social media. He said that constant use of digital equipment is also source of stress for reporters, consuming large amount of their time.

He said that whether it is monitoring social media, or reporting bomb blasts or other accidents, journalists have constantly watch at their phone screens, which results physiological problems and stress.

In addition to this, prolonged use of electronic gadgets also causes mental and physical weakness. Besides, constant mobile use also causes negativity in life.

Psychiatrist believes that journalists suffer from depression without realizing it, mostly due to the high workload and resultant anxiety.

Journalism is difficult job wherein men and women have work under severe mental and psychological stress. They work against tight deadlines which results into stress for reporters.