Rifaqatullah Razarwal

Pakistan’s economy is largely dependent on agriculture. In addition to this, a large number of its population is also dependent on the agriculture for their livelihood.

However, experts point out that due to climate change people associated with agricultural sector were facing many issues. They said most of these issues were resulting from the water shortages.

On the occasion of the World Water Day, the University of Peshawar arranged a seminar to create awareness among the students. The seminar was attended by students and teachers of the varsity.

Dr. Muhammad Jamal, a former professor at the University of Peshawar told TNN that due to climate change, water resources were constantly shrinking.

He said that both the government and the people should give a thought to this issue.

Dr Jamal said that if the government did not start work on small and major dams for water conservation, then people will face great trouble for water in next two decades.

He said that the sugarcane and wheat were cultivated in most of the KP districts and both crops required great quantity of water.

Besides, he added that there other high water consuming crops were also being cultivated.

However, he added that government can work on seeds to give to the general public that requires less water.

Dr Jamal said that merciless chopping of trees was one of the reasons of the water shortage. “Cutting of trees make the earth very hard and it can absorb rain water,” he said. Dr Jamal said that tree roots keep the earth soft, thus making water absorption a bit easier.

University of Agriculture Peshawar, Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Wahab gave away shields to researchers working on water shortages. Dr Wahab told TNN that this seminar was aimed at creating awareness among students and the public about the importance of water as most essential element for human survival.

He said that underground water was for drinking and should not be wasted on washing cars and similar purposes. “Wasting drinking water for such purposes will defiantly lead to water shortages,” he added.

He also asked the media to play its role in highlighting the importance of water and reducing its wastage in daily life.

According to a United Nations report, groundwater was an important resource and 50 percent of water was used for drinking and 40 percent for agricultural purposes. The report said that if the wastage of water was controlled, then it will help conserve water for future generations.