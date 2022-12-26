Masud Achakzai

Zangla Afghan refugee camp in Qillah Abdullah district of Balochistan was badly hit due to the August floods.

The camp population is about 40,000 people and many of them including children suffered skin and digestive problems. Many of the district population are facing problems in treatment of skin and digestive problems.

Saleh Muhammad, a local told TNN that his house was destroyed in the rains. “The rains filled the camp with water and soon everyone inside the camp was down with water borne illnesses,” he said.

He asked the authorities to dispatch medical teams to the area to provide healthcare to the affected people, who cannot afford to pay for treatment. Besides, he said that the winter will also take its toll on the flood affected people and will increase the illnesses.

Abdul Karim, a local pharmacist said that soon after the floods, flood affected people from the camp, started to live next to his house and asked him to treat their sick children. “I run a clinic in this camp and serve the camp’s residents,” he said.

Besides, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) vaccinators also work in this camp to inoculate locals against many illnesses.

PCCS surveillance officer Sami said that camp witnessed a record surge in infections after the floods. He said that there was no basic health unit available in Afghan refugee camps.

“PRCS has arranged medical camps for the flood stricken refugees and also awareness sessions,” he said.

Besides, Sami said that many vaccinators were also working in these union councils to administer vaccines to children in the range of one to 23 months against 10 types of illnesses.

Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Kakar said that they have taken steps to contain the outbreak of diseases in the camp. He said that district was facing outbreak of Leishmania. He said that Leishmania injections are imported from India; therefore, they were not available.

“We now have the leishmania vaccine,” he said. He said that they were collecting data of sick patients. Besides, he said that sick people can contact the health department as well as the control room for treatment.

Despite the surge in infections after floods, doctors and health experts caution regarding children health.

