Former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to initiate negotiations with the opposition during a special session of the National Assembly commemorating the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan. Zardari remarked that receiving court notices was not a new experience for him, citing past instances where similar notices had been sent against him and his family.

Zardari mentioned that he had received threats from the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) in the past but had continued to fight for democracy in Pakistan. He added that he intended to travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to continue his efforts to save the country.

Referring to the Prime Minister, Zardari noted that the authority for dialogue lay with the leader, but he urged Shehbaz Sharif to negotiate with the opposition without preconditions. He also requested the opposition to approach Shehbaz Sharif for negotiations because he was the Prime Minister.

Zardari expressed his optimism for the future of Pakistan, highlighting how even countries like Japan and Korea had faced bankruptcy. He added that Pakistan too would rise, and he would work towards that goal.