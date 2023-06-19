Karachi: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon in Pakistan, marking the beginning of the holy month. Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29, Thursday.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, during a press conference in Karachi, confirmed the moon sighting at various locations across the country. The consensus was reached to observe the 1st Zil Hajj 1444 Hijri on Tuesday, June 20.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also reported the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon, with the main pillar of Hajj, Waqf-e-Arafa, scheduled for Tuesday, June 27. Eid al-Adha will be observed in Saudi Arabia on June 28, along with Gulf countries including Dubai.

The month of Dhul-Hajj holds immense significance in Islam, as millions of Muslims from around the world gather in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage of Hajj, culminating in the symbolic sacrifice of animals following the example of Hazrat Ibrahim and his son Hazrat Ismail (peace be upon them).

