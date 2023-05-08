Peshawar:

In a tragic turn of events, a police officer lost his life in a militant attack on a police post in Khyber district, while a mentally ill person was killed in a separate rail accident.

According to police sources, unknown terrorists attacked the Al-Haj Chowki Bara police post with modern weapons. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of Naseem Khan, a police officer on duty at the post. The attackers managed to escape after retaliatory firing by police personnel.

The funeral prayer of the martyred police officer was held at the Shakus Police Line Khyber, with full official honors. The armed police force saluted the martyr, while officials including CCP Peshawar Muhammad Ijaz Khan, DPO Khyber Salem Abbas Kalachi, Sector Commander Khyber, Commandant Bara Rifle, Caretaker Provincial Minister, SP Investigation, and Director PTS Shakus paid their respects and laid flowers on the body of the martyr.

Later, CCPO Peshawar Muhammad Ejaz Khan met with the family of the martyred police officer and paid tribute to his services to the police department. He assured them of all possible support and vowed to use all available resources to bring the perpetrators to justice quickly.

In a separate incident, a mentally ill person identified as Dawood Khan, son of Qader Khan, was killed after being hit by a train in Nowshera Pabi. According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Khan Sher Garhi and had a history of mental illness and disability.

Rescue 1122 reported that Dawood Khan was hit by a train while crossing the railway line, resulting in his immediate death. However, the SHO of Police Station Pabi revealed that Dawood Khan had previously jumped into the Kabul River last year and was rescued by Rescue 1122 personnel.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of providing adequate care and support for individuals with mental illness and disabilities and highlights the dangers of crossing railway lines without caution.

