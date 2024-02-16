The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for a new series of rains, strong winds, and snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting from February 18. The department anticipates that the precipitation will persist intermittently until February 20.

In response, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a notification to all district administrations, urging them to stay alert due to the potential risks associated with the predicted weather.

The notification specifically highlights the danger of landslides triggered by snowfall and rains, prompting the district administration to ensure the availability of small heavy machinery.

Both tourists and the local population residing in sensitive highlands are advised to remain vigilant about weather conditions and to take necessary precautions. The notification emphasizes the importance of conveying messages to the local population in their respective local languages.

In the event of an emergency, all concerned agencies are instructed to diligently maintain road links and provide alternative routes for traffic in case of road closures. Prior warnings should be issued to passengers traveling on provincial and national highways in sensitive areas.

The availability of emergency services personnel during this period is crucial. Tourists are encouraged to stay informed about the weather situation and take special precautions during their travels.