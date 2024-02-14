In a distressing incident within the jurisdiction of Kabal police station in Swat, a married man is accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old disabled girl inside a motor vehicle.

District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur confirmed that the incident occurred on February 12, 2024, leading to the immediate arrest of the accused and the recovery of the vehicle.

A specialized team, led by SP Investigation Sajjad Khan, acted swiftly, utilizing CCTV footage and modern investigative techniques to apprehend Hazrat Ali, a resident of Akhon village in Kabal, within hours. During the initial interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the assault.

DPO Gandapur revealed that the suspect has prior cases of drug dealing registered against him in the Kabal police station. It is alleged that the assailant enticed the girl before committing this heinous act.