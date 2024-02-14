Following the conclusion of Pakistan’s 2024 general elections, the focus now shifts to government formation, with winning political parties initiating consultations with their counterparts.

Sources indicate that the election of the new Prime Minister is slated for March 4, pending the issuance of candidate success notifications. Subsequently, the presidential election is anticipated to take place on March 8.

The selection of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly is scheduled for March 1, while the National Assembly session is set to convene on February 29.

It’s worth noting that a simple majority of the total House members, which stands at 336, is required to elect the Prime Minister. Thus, garnering support from 169 members is crucial for a successful election.

In a unique electoral process, instead of casting votes directly, the House divides into two galleries, with members supporting each candidate congregating in their respective sections.