New York: The Dag Hammarskjöld Fund for Journalists is now accepting applications from professional journalists for its 2023 fellowship program. The application deadline is April 24, 2023.

The fellowships are available to radio, television, print, and web journalists, aged 25 to 35, who are interested in coming to New York to report on international affairs during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly during the opening 10 weeks. Travel and accommodations in New York, as well as a per diem allowance, are provided.

The fellowships are open to journalists who are native to the mainly developing countries in Africa, Asia (including Pacific Island nations), and Latin America/the Caribbean and are currently working for media organizations.

Also Read: UN increasing institutional capacity to better understand climate security nexus

Applicants must demonstrate an interest in and commitment to international affairs and convey a better understanding of the U.N. to their readers and audiences.

They must also have approval from their media organizations to spend up to three months in New York to report from the U.N. The program is not intended to provide basic skills training to journalists; all fellowship recipients must be media professionals.

Journalists are selected each year after a review of all applications and given the incomparable opportunity to observe international diplomatic deliberations and to gain a broader perspective and understanding of matters of global concern. Many past fellows have risen to prominence in their professions and countries.

Fellowship eligibility criteria and documentation requirements, as well as the fellowship application, the form can be found on the Fund’s website at www.unjournalismfellowship.org.

Questions about the program, eligibility, and the application process can be directed by email to fellowship2023@unjournalismfellowship.org.

Hits: 2