The Digital Media Alliance of Pakistan (DigiMAP) has recognized the extraordinary dedication and unwavering commitment of journalists, both traditional and digital, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, May 03, 2023.

Despite the numerous and varied challenges journalists face, they remain resilient, determined, and committed to their profession, believing that they serve the public good and stand up for the people they report on.

In Pakistan, where journalists’ safety is a continuing concern, DigiMAP endorses UNESCO’s theme for this year’s World Press Freedom Day: “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights.”

At DigiMAP, we firmly believe that anything that makes the powerful, including public officials and corporations, uncomfortable is worth sharing as a public good. Unfortunately, some individuals use their power to oppress minority groups or communities through coercive legal or constitutional means. However, by embracing the concept that freedom of expression drives all other rights, we can oppose this kind of majoritarianism and support minority voices.

DigiMAP stands in solidarity with journalists and all those who value press freedom to celebrate the significance of a free press in shaping a better future for all.

Press freedom is essential for the protection of human rights and democracy, and it is critical to ensure that journalists can perform their duties without fear of retribution or persecution.

As a society, we must continue to promote and safeguard press freedom, recognizing that it is a fundamental pillar of any democratic society.

Press freedom has been a cornerstone of democratic societies since the emergence of modern democracies in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The concept of a free press, which allows journalists to report on events and issues without fear of censorship or retribution, is vital to ensuring that citizens are informed and able to hold their governments accountable.

Throughout history, governments and other powerful entities have attempted to limit press freedom in various ways, including censorship, imprisonment of journalists, and other forms of intimidation.

However, press freedom has persisted and has been defended by journalists, civil society organizations, and other champions of democracy. World Press Freedom Day serves as a reminder of the importance of this fundamental right and the need to continue to defend it.

