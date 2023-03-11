Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf stalwart, Ali Amin Gandapur’s close friend and personal secretary, Latifullah Niazi, and his 10 family members turned out to be Afghan citizens, the fake Pakistani citizenship of 10 family members including Latifullah Niazi has been canceled, claim the sources.

The intelligence agencies blocked the identity card of Latifullah Niazi during the investigation based on available information, but former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur unblocked it twice by using his influence, the sources added.

Sources said that the two senior officers who obstructed the investigation against Latifullah Niazi were also transferred to Dera Ismail Khan.

In the DLC committee meeting, it was decided to cancel the fake Pakistani citizenship of Latif Niazi and his family, and deport them by presenting irrefutable evidence about their Afghan citizenship.

Sources informed that the assets of Latifullah Niazi and his family members have been frozen and all those performing government duties have been dismissed from their jobs.

