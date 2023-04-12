A domestic dispute turned deadly in the remote hilly area of Bab Sira in Saidu Sharif, Swat, as four people, including three women, were killed by the firing of the son-in-law, reported the police. The victims included the wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law.

The accused, Saifullah, was married to the daughter of Sahib Ruz, but their marriage had hit a rough patch, and the wife had left the house in anger, said the police, adding that Saifullah held a grudge against his wife and her family and, along with his accomplices, entered their home and opened fire, resulting in the deaths of four people.

According to SP Saidu Circle Uzaullah, the police have collected all the evidence from the crime scene and are currently searching for the accused and his accomplices. A case will be filed against them, and they will be arrested soon, he asserted.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased have launched a protest, placing the bodies on the road and blocking traffic from Mingora to Saidu Sharif. They are demanding justice for their loved ones and want the accused to be arrested and punished severely.

