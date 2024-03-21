In Dera Ismail Khan, an explosion occurred near a security forces’ vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two personnel and injuries to 17 others.

According to police sources, the blast occurred on Thursday morning near the Wawa petrol pump in the Hathala police station area. The explosion claimed the lives of two security personnel and left 17 others wounded.

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene and are currently transferring the injured to nearby hospitals. The targeted convoy was reportedly en route from the tank area.

An emergency has been declared in all hospitals across the district, while traffic on Dera Waziristan Road has been halted.

Authorities are assessing the quantity of explosives present in the suicide car involved in the attack.