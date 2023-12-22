In a tragic incident, five laborers lost their lives and one sustained injuries in a shooting at an under-construction police station in the Jara Ghondy area of South Waziristan.

The police reported that the incident occurred last night, where unknown individuals fired upon the under-construction police station, resulting in the death of five workers and injuring one.

The victims of the shooting were promptly transported to the District Hospital Wana for medical attention, as confirmed by the local authorities.

DPO South Waziristan, Farmanullah, assured that comprehensive details would be provided after a thorough investigation into the incident. At this preliminary stage, no conclusive statements can be made regarding the circumstances of the firing incident.