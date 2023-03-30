Lakki Marwat: At least four police personnel were killed and five others injured when terrorists attacked a police station here on Thursday, reported the TNN.

As per the police report, terrorists launched an attack on the Saddar police station in the early hours of Thursday, and there was an exchange of fire between the police and the assailants.

On receiving the alert call, DSP Iqbal Mohmand, along with his three gunners, left for the attack site, however, they embraced shahada when a roadside bomb exploded as their vehicle was passing by, said the police.

Five policemen were also injured in the attack and were immediately shifted to the hospital.

The bodies of DSP Iqbal Mohmand, killed in the attack, and other martyrs, as well as the officials injured, were shifted to the hospital.

After the attack, police cordoned off the area and started a search operation to locate and apprehend the terrorists.

