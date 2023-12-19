There was a time when people led simple lives, free from the pressures of appearances. Household expenses were easily managed, and life was embraced with simplicity and austerity. The vibrant, grateful people lived happily.

However, time took a different hue, replacing simplicity with ostentation. People changed, and aspirations for amenities grew. Inflation rose over time, affecting lives as the desire for luxuries intensified. Pursuing a luxurious life became a universal desire, causing psychological pressure to keep up with societal expectations.

Are men or women more wasteful in this pursuit? The answer is clear – the societal habit of showcasing opulence influences women. Despite inflation, women continue their pursuit of self-expression, even resorting to loans to maintain prominence in society. Extravagance has become a societal pressure, burdening women with expenses they struggle to bear.

Also Read: Customs Authorities Bust Smuggling Attempt at Torkham Border, Apprehend Driver

Women indulge in lavish food, drinks, and clothing and seek convenience in household chores through newly invented machines. The desire to work efficiently has led to the use of electronic machines, replacing manual efforts.

Inflation has brought misery, yet women complain if facilities are lacking. Men bear the heavy burden of meeting demands without making women feel deprived. Adverse effects on women’s health are evident, with rising cases of blood pressure, obesity, and heart disease. While facilities may fall into wasteful spending, they’ve also made women appear lazy and fragile.

Despite having more facilities in the modern era, ingratitude prevails, and true happiness remains elusive. Whether one has more or fewer facilities, contentment seems elusive for both.