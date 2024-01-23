In a tragic incident near the Gareh Hayat checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two laborers lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries in a targeted attack by unidentified gunmen.

The victims, identified as Qamar Zaman and Ashiq, were working in fields adjacent to the checkpost at the time of the incident. The injured have been promptly moved to the district headquarters hospital, and an investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, two individuals, Rashid Khan and Bilal Khan, suffered injuries from a landmine explosion while cutting wood in the border area of Kurram district. They have been transported to the hospital for medical attention.