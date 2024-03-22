In a tragic incident in Takhtbhai Tehsil of Mardan, a girl, and a boy fell victim to honor killing. The victims, identified as sister-in-law and brother-in-law, were allegedly murdered by the brother of the girl. The accused perpetrator has fled the scene.

According to the Takhtbhai police station, Shabir, son of Aziz from Hathian, reported to the police in Shergarh that his twenty-seven-year-old sister, Gul Seenat, had eloped with her thirty-year-old brother-in-law, Muhammad Bilal, son of Mahmood, some time ago, and they were in hiding.

The search for the missing individuals ended tragically when both were discovered shot dead near Gujjar Garhi on Ring Road. The alleged perpetrator, Shahzeb, son of Mahmood and brother of the female victim, is believed to be the assailant.

Upon notification of the incident, the medical team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and transferred the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takhtbhai for post-mortem examination. Takhtbhai police have registered a case of double murder against the accused and have initiated an investigation into the matter.