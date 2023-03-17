Aftab Mohmand

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan has announced huge packages for police personnel and officers.

In this regard, the IGP has taken important steps in many fields, in which the monthly amount received by the widows of employees with less than 10 years of service has been increased from Rs.7,000 to Rs.26,000.

Similarly, the amount as a bridal gift, received on the first/elder daughter’s marriage, was increased from 30 thousand to Rs100000.

Whereas, the burial fee for police constables losing their lives in various incidents was increased to Rs.50,000 instead of Rs.30,000.

Likewise, Rs300000 will be paid from the welfare fund for open heart surgery to the force personnel while Rs150000 will be paid immediately for the open heart surgery of the personnel’s parents, wife, and children.

Similarly, officials suffering from cancer will receive Rs100000 when in the early stages, and Rs500000 will be given to the patients in later stages, while their family members, whose disease is in the early stages, will get Rs.250000.

Rs one million have been allocated for kidney transplants for policemen, while Rs700000 has been allocated for the treatment of their parents, wives, and children.

Rs 30,000, monthly, has been allocated for the treatment of thalassemia, while not only the police personnel but also their children and parents will benefit from this initiative.

In case of any emergency, important measures have been taken for the officials under which the officials injured in bomb blasts, traffic, and other accidents, their children and parents will be given Rs.100000 each.

Children of the police force will get admission to the best educational institutions in the province and the country on the basis of merit.

The admission and tuition dues for the children studying in the standard educational institutions of the province, including Khyber Medical College Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Swabi, Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar, and in the country’s higher educational institutions like LUMS Lahore, Aga Khan University Karachi and NUST Islamabad, will be paid from Police Welfare fund.

Police cadets who qualify for CSS, judicial examinations, and PMS examinations will be awarded IGP Merit Certificate worth Rs 300000.

The IGP said the success of the children of the police officers will be considered the success of the police department. “The police force is like a family and everyone’s welfare is dear to me like my own children,’’ he said.

Akhtar Hayat said these measures for the welfare of the police are the beginning of our efforts, just as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are at the frontline in making sacrifices, their welfare will also be exemplary for all.

It’s worth mentioning that during the police court in some districts including Dera Ismail Khan, officials, and officers demanded that the privileges of the provincial police force, which plays the role of frontline against terrorism, should be equal to the police department of Punjab province.

The provincial police also wrote two letters to inquire about education allowance and medical SPO.

