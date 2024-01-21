Like the rest of the country, the political stage is set in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with various political parties, women, and independent candidates vying for positions. Each candidate is actively campaigning to secure victory in their respective constituencies.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s National Assembly seat NA-1 Chitral, a competitive race is anticipated among JUI candidate Talha Mehmood, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Abdul Akbar Chitrali, and PTI-backed Abdul Latif. A tough competition is expected between these three contenders.

On NA-2 Swat, PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam and PTI-backed candidate Dr. Amjad are set to face each other, both considered strong contenders in this constituency. In NA-4 Swat, former Chief Minister Mehmood Khan will compete with PTI-backed candidate Kamal Khan. Former federal minister Murad Saeed, initially slated for this contest, withdrew after his nomination papers were rejected.

In NA-5 Dir, Amir-e-Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq will compete with PTI-backed candidate Sibghatullah and PPP’s former provincial president Najam-ud-Din Khan, promising a tough competition. NA-8 Bajaur will witness PML-N’s Shahab-ud-Din against PTI-backed candidate Gul Zafar Khan and PPP’s Akhunzada Chitan.

In NA-15 Mansehra, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PTIP’s candidate Salah Muhammad, JUI’s Kifayatullah, and PTI-backed candidate will compete. Haripur will see a clash between PTI’s leader Umar Ayub and JUI’s candidate Muhammad Ayub. In Swabi, former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser is likely to face JUI’s Fazal Muhammad and PPP’s Bilal Khan Sherpao.

In NA-20 Swabi, former provincial minister Shahram Tarkai will face PPP’s Usman Tarkai and Awami National Party’s Waris Khan. NA-22 Mardan will witness a face-off between former Chief Minister Ameer Haider Hoti and PTI-backed candidate Atif Khan. In NA-23, Ali Muhammad Khan, PML-N’s Mumtaz Ali Khan, and ANP’s Ahmed Khan will be contenders.

ANP provincial president Amil Wali Khan will face PTI-backed candidate Fazal Muhammad on NA-25 Charsadda. In Khyber district, PML-N’s Alhaj Shah Ji Gul will face PTI’s Iqbal Afridi and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Shah Faisal Afridi.

In constituency NA-28 of Peshawar, JUI’s Noor Alam Khan will face PTI’s Sajid Nawaz Khan. On NA-29, PML-N’s Sobia Shahid and PTI’s Arbab Aamir Ayub will compete. JUI’s Nasir Khan Musazai will face PTI-backed candidate Shandana Gulzar on NA-30.

In NA-31, Sobia Shahid of PML-N, Arbab Alamgir of PPP, and Pir Haroon Shah of ANP are in the field. NA-32 will see a contest between ANP central leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and PTI-supported candidate Asif Khan.

Former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak will face ANP candidate Shahid Khattak from National Assembly seat NA-33 Nowshera. In NA-39, Zahid Durrani, son of former Chief Minister Akram Durrani, will contest with PTI-backed candidate Naseem Shah and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Professor Ibrahim.

JUI candidate Asjad Mehmood will face PTI-backed candidate Sher Afzal Marwat. In NA-43 Tank, PPP candidate Anwar Saifullah will face JUI’s Asad Mehmood. NA-44 is poised for tough competition with JUI Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman facing PTI’s provincial president Ali Amin Gandapur and PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi.