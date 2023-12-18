The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professors and Lecturers Association (KAPLA) has issued a stern warning, expressing their intent to boycott election duties in protest of prolonged delays in the Provincial Selection Board’s proceedings.

According to Jamshed Khan, the Provincial President of KAPLA, college professors are grappling with mounting frustration as the board has not convened for the past 14 months.

Promises were made to address the longstanding issue of promotions during the provincial selection board meeting initially scheduled for September. However, despite assurances, the meeting was postponed to November, leaving the educators in limbo as the year draws to a close without resolution.

Jamshed Khan emphasized that the right to promotion is not only a constitutional but also a legal entitlement for every government employee. The professors in government colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa find themselves denied of this right, leading to retirements without due promotions and leaving thousands awaiting advancements. The educators stress that they will not tolerate further delays and consider it unjust to be deprived of their rightful promotions.

Calling for immediate action, Jamshed Khan underscored that their demand for a Selection Board meeting is not a new one and is unrelated to the upcoming elections. With the issue pending for 14 months, the Chief Secretary is urged to take responsibility based on the previous notification from the Establishment Department.

Warning of a potential election boycott, Jamshed Khan disclosed that a formal action plan has been prepared. If their demands are not met, the 12 thousand lecturers, professors, and librarians from 350 colleges across the province are poised to boycott all election duties, pending a meeting of KAPLA’s provincial cabinet.