The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has refuted reports that the used bulletproof jackets, helmets, and other equipment are of substandard quality.

Deputy Inspector General Internal Accountability Muhammad Sulaiman, on Thursday, said that the bullets did not penetrate the jackets and helmets of the policemen killed in the recent incident in Kohat.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar, the DIG said that on April 3, two police personnel were killed in Kohat by gunmen after which their pictures in bullet-proof jackets and helmets went viral on news channels and social media.

There were reports that the bullets had gone through their jackets and helmets, he furthered.

The police officer explained that the forensic report proved that the bullets fired by the armed men did not go out of the protected layer.

He further said that in this attack, 48 bullets were fired at the two officials, out of which 23 of them were hit on different parts of the body, and due to this, their deaths occurred.

The police officer said that the two officials were carrying ten-year-old jackets weighing 16, 16 kg and had no expiry time, while the recently purchased jackets are also less weight and their operational life is 3 to 5 years. Compared to them, the utility of old jackets is also very high, he maintained.

DIG Internal Accountability also spoke about the attack on DSP Iqbal Mohmand in Lakki Marwat and said that his armored vehicle was overturned due to the pressure of the bomb.

