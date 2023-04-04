Two policemen were killed, last night, by unidentified gunmen in Kohat, however, the revelation that safety gear failed to protect them has sent waves of shock and anger through the ranks and files of the force.

Kohat district police spokesperson said two young soldiers, Qasim and Ayaz, were on their way to Taraweeh duty on a motorcycle last night when unknown attackers opened fire on them in the Tapi area killing both officers on the spot.

He said the assailants fled the scene after the incident, adding that a search operation was underway in Tapi and the surrounding areas.

Also Read: A CTD official & a cleric killed during a raid in Mardan

The bodies of the officials were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Kohat where they will be handed over to their families after post-mortem and other necessary legal proceedings, he added.

When contacted after the incident, police officials told TNN that both the deceased officers, belonged to Mirozai, a suburb of Kohat district, and their ages were 36 and 40 years respectively. Both officers were married and had worked in the police department for 10 years or more.

According to the authorities, Qasim and Ayaz were good friends as they belonged to the same area and often used to come and go for duty together.

According to the report, Constable Qasim was hit by four bullets that penetrated his bullet-proof jacket; both the jacket and helmet were damaged in the assault.

The Inspector General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, said he has ordered a thorough investigation into how the bullets penetrated the bullet-proof jackets.

He said the police department will investigate the incident where bullets passed through the jackets and helmets of two law enforcement officers. The department aims to ascertain the reason behind the equipment failure, he added.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attacks on security forces by various armed groups including Tehreek-e-Taliban have increased again. 127 policemen and officers have been killed in 26 attacks in different districts of the province during the first quarter of this year.

The Martyrs include DSP Iqbal Mohmand, who was recently targeted in a bomb blast in Lakki Marwat.

Similarly, 212 policemen and officers have also been injured in various incidents of terrorism.

Most of the attacks on the police force this year include incidents such as target killings and explosions. Police vans, patrolling mobiles, checkpoints, and police stations have also been targeted.

Hits: 0