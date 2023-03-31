A policeman and a cleric, an alleged terrorist, were killed when the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Police raided the Jamia mosque in Khatko Kaly, an area in Tehsil Takhtbhai of the Mardan district on Friday, sources reported.

Sources said Imam Maulana Fawad Khan, a resident of Bakhshali, was wanted by the CTD Police; the CTD Police team raided his Jamia Masjid on Friday.

The police said Maulana Fawad was in his room on the third floor. The police persuaded to him to go with them to the police station. The police came down from the third floor and left an officer on the roof. Maulana Fawad Khan opened fire on CTD official Usman Shah, a resident of Par Hoti Mardan, and he died on the spot.

According to the police, with the intention of escaping, the accused also opened fire on the police, Maulana Fawad was seriously injured, when police retaliated, and later succumbed to his injuries.

Sources said, after the incident, people protested against the action of the police and blocked the main Malakand road and closed it for traffic, however, the police reached the spot and dispersed the protesters.

