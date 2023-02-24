Aftab Mohmand

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief increased the number of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) regions from seven to 14.

The decision has been taken to increase the effectiveness of the CTD.

In addition to this, police department has also posted several senior officers to the CTD. Besides, a terrorism financing cell has also been setup in CTD, which will crackdown on terror financing.

Terror financing cell will be overseen by a DIG level officer. The cell has been tasked to crackdown on extortion, terror financing and calls made through Afghan SIMs.

Besides, this cell will also work on extortionists and networks and individuals involved in terror financing in the province. In addition to this, CTD buildings are also being built in several districts of the province.

Earlier KP government had decided to further enhance the CTD performance following an attack on its compound in Bannu district sometimes ago.

CTD performance against terrorism

In addition to this, CTD had arrested 806 terrorists earlier last year including 90 who were carrying head money on their arrest.

Similarly, 96 terrorists were killed in encounters and arms and explosives were recovered from their possession.

CTD officials said that 62 kidnappers were also arrested. In addition to this 158 accused were also arrested in 81 cases of extortion. Most of the extortion calls were made from a neighboring country.

In the last year, CTD has carried out 2715 operations against terrorism. Similarly, 20601 search and strike operations were also conducted last year.

In these operations, more than 22,000 types of arms were recovered while 1100 FIRs were lodged against terrorist facilitators.

The official said that last year, targeted killings of cops, extortion calls from Afghanistan and suicide attacks in Waziristan remained their biggest challenges.

However, increasing the number of CTD regions, capacity building and appointment of officers will lead to curb the extortion, targeted killings and other terrorist attacks.

