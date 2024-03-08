KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Asserts Commitment to Provincial Rights and Economic Reforms

In a conversation with senior journalists in Peshawar, he laid out his plans to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at constitutional forums for the attainment of provincial rights.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, has declared his unwavering commitment to championing the provincial rights of KPK, emphasizing collaboration with the Prime Minister and addressing critical issues.

Gandapur expressed his readiness to engage with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on constitutional platforms, asserting that he will responsibly advocate for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s interests. Highlighting the potential of districts rich in mineral resources, he proposed a distinct economic and tourism investment policy for the province.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the challenge posed by the mining mafia and affirmed a decisive stand—should the menace persist, considering declaring such areas as cultural heritage. Gandapur stressed the urgency of granting the province its due rights through mining activities to secure the legacy for future generations.

Discussing financial matters, Gandapur addressed the arrears issue under the AGN Qazi formula since 1991, amounting to over 1510 billion. He advocated for resolving line losses, proposing a subsidy from the federal government in the form of electricity and gas. Gandapur underscored the need for cooperation on issues like law and order, vowing to strengthen the police force and invest in training and equipment.

Gandapur also highlighted the significance of water rights, particularly the left canal, as a crucial resource to address the province’s food problem. He pledged to bring reforms to the health card system within a month and advocated for empowering the local government system, promising collaboration with local representatives to address the province’s unique challenges.

Advisor Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Information Abdul Jabbar Shah, and Director General Muhammad Imran were also present during the discussion. Gandapur concluded by emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to overcome challenges, instigate reforms, and ensure the prosperity and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.